Kaduna maize farmers decry delay in supply of fertiliser, other farm inputs

Maize farmers under the aegis of Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN) in Kaduna state, have decried the late distribution of seeds, chemicals, and other components of the EcoBank/MAGPMAN Anchor Borrowers Scheme.

The farmers made this known during the stakeholders’ review meeting of 2020 wet season EcoBank/MAGPMAN Anchor Borrowers Scheme on Thursday in Zaria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on June 20, MAGPAMAN inaugurated the distribution of N644.99 million farming inputs to 3,535 members in the state for the 2020 wet season farming.

The state chairman of the association, Lawal-Maishanu Gazara, said the review meeting was aimed at evaluating the challenges of the scheme with a view to finding lasting solutions to the identified challenges.

The chairman lamented that months after the inauguration of the scheme, beneficiaries were yet to receive the supply of urea fertiliser and bags for packaging the maize after harvest.

He said the delay was from agro-dealers assigned to supply the fertiliser to the state MAGPAMAN branch. He noted that the scheme had a provision of money for the payment of labour and other services for the beneficiaries, adding that the money was also not paid to them.

Mr Gazara, therefore, appealed to key stakeholders to expedite action in the supply of the urea fertiliser to the beneficiaries.

He hinted that the association would commence early preparations for the distribution of maize farming inputs to the members in the next farming season.

Mr Gazara added that the association would strengthen its relationship with the Kaduna State Agricultural Development Agency to boost the capacity of members on maize hybrid seed farming technology.

A member of the association, Zubairu Aliyu, lamented that the herbicides given to them did not work effectively to control some weeds such as Gyazama in so many farms.

He also noted that the scheme did not commence the distribution of farm inputs to the beneficiaries on time, and urged the association to ensure that the farm inputs reached the farmers early in the next farming season.

Mr Aliyu appealed to the association to strengthen its collaboration with relevant stakeholders in next farming season to ensure that farmers were properly sensitised on better agricultural practices.

