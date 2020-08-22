Kaduna relaxes curfew in Kauru, Zangon-Kataf LGAs

AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has relaxed the curfew in Kauru and Zangon Kataf councils from 6 pm to 6 am.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, saying that, the curfew relaxation came into effect on Saturday 22nd August.

Kauru and Zangon Kataf were among the four councils which the state government imposed a curfew on, as a result of enthno-religious crises, attacks, and reprisals that claimed several lives and properties.

According to Aruwan, “Security agencies have advises the Kaduna State Government of concerns about the persisting danger of attacks and reprisals, especially in Zangon-Kataf LGA.

READ ALSO: IGP orders full enforcement of Southern Kaduna curfew

“However, the security assessments also acknowledge that there are promising signs of serious efforts at rapprochement between the Atyap, Hausa, and Fulani communities of Zangon-Kataf LGA.

“As efforts to diminish perils to communities and promote peace continue, the Kaduna State Government has accepted the recommendation to relax the curfew in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs. Curfew hours will now be from 6 pm to 6 am, effective from today.

“This decision completes the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew imposed from 11 June 2020 to help contain security challenges initially in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf but later extended to Kaura and Jema’a LGAs,” Aruwan said.