Kaisha said she liked me – Neo

Adeniyi Adewoyin
Neo has revealed Kaisha professed love to him before she was evicted from the House.
Neo made this statement during a conversation with Lucy and Praise.
“Kaisha told me she did not want to be a second option.
“That was why we maintained a cool relationship, she really liked me,” Neo said.
Kaisha had told host, Ebuka, she really liked Neo and thought something might happen between them outside the House.
