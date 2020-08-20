Daily News

Kaisha said she liked me – Neo

By
Adeniyi Adewoyin

Neo has revealed Kaisha professed love to him before she was evicted from the House.

Neo made this statement during a conversation with Lucy and Praise.

“Kaisha told me she did not want to be a second option.

“That was why we maintained a cool relationship, she really liked me,” Neo said.

Kaisha had told host, Ebuka, she really liked Neo and thought something might happen between them outside the House.

