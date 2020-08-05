Kalibata named among 100 Most Reputable Africans of 2020

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, AGRA’s President, Dr. Agnes Kalibata, said she is thrilled to be named by the Reputation Poll International as among the “100 Most Reputable Africans of 2020”.

AGRA is an African-led and Africa-based institution that puts smallholder farmers at the centre of the continent’s growing economies by transforming agriculture from a solitary struggle to survive into farming as a business that thrives.

The 2020 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans features 47 women and 53 men from diverse sectors including leadership, entertainment, advocacy, education and business.

Other leaders named on the list include Dr. Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa from Cameroon and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.

Dr. Kalibata said she was “thrilled to be included among this list of African changemakers. My inclusion in this list is due in large part to the excellence of the team and partners I have around me who believe strongly that change can and will come to African agriculture.”

She joined AGRA as its President in September 2014 and leads the organisation’s efforts with public and private partners to ensure a food secure and prosperous Africa through rapid, inclusive, sustainable agricultural growth, improving the productivity and livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers in Africa.

Under Dr. Kalibata’s leadership, AGRA is working to increase the incomes and improve food security for 30 million farming households in 11 African countries by 2021 through targeted investments to strengthen three core areas.

The core areas include support to institutional capacity and a stronger policy reform environment, stronger input delivery systems in agriculture and growing public/private partnerships for inclusive agricultural growth.

