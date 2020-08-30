Kannywood mourns Fadila Mohammed

The Kannywood film industry was thrown into mourning on Saturday over the demise of popular actress Fadila Mohammed known as ‘Lollipop’ in the industry.

Fadila died after a protracted illness in Kaduna, where she lived with her parents.

Upon the announcement of the death of the actress, relatives and well-wishers including her colleagues in the film industry trooped to her home in Kaduna to condole with her family.

Her colleagues also shared their moment with the late actress on their Instagram pages.

They all prayed that her soul rests in peace and shared pictures of their moments with the late actress.

In his condolence message, Ali Nuhu, who shared a picture of him and the late actress, said the Industry would surely miss her.

“My daughter, I pray that your soul rests in peace. We will miss you dearly,” Ali said.

Rahama Sadau, Adam Zango, Sani Danja, Maryam Yahaya, Fati SU, Ummah Shehu, Nuhu Abdullahi, Maryam Booth all condoled with the family and prayed that Aljannah is her final home.

Hassana Dalhat, a Kannywood commentator, told PREMIUM TIMES in Kaduna that the late actress was a phenomenon in the movie industry.

“I have known Fadila for as much as I know the Kannywood. She is very humble and friendly to all and a very good actress. You can follow her outstanding acting skills in movies like Hubbi and lots more.”

Ali Nuhu and Late Fadila Mohammed. Credit: @realalinuhu