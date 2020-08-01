By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

At least 360 Islamic clerics and Imans on Friday prayed in Kano State for God to save Nigeria from insecurity and Covid-19.

The special prayer session, held in Government House, Kano, was organised by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to mark the Arafat Day, in compliance with the Prophetic Tradition on how prayers are accepted by Allah (God).

The governor said more of such prayers will make the Coronavirus pandemic vanish in the country.

“We are here for two reasons: We are all aware that Covid-19 is a trial from Almighty Allah. We can see how many nations of the world are suffering and battling with the pandemic.

“After doing our best -in terms of prevention and cure, it is absolutely necessary for us to pray hard against it so as to have Allah’s blessing and mercy, to be able to live and see to the end of the pandemic.

“Secondly, because of the security challenges faced by this country, we are also praying for Allah to save all the states from the insecurity that is plaguing the country.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Abba Anwar, urged all Imams in Kano to pray for the state and country during Eid and Juma’at prayers on Friday.

The post Kano: 360 Islamic clerics pray against virus, insecurity appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...