Kano approves over N400 million for students SSCE

Kano State Government has approved payment of N489,258,000 for Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) of students in public schools in the state.

The state sponsorship grants are meant for National Examination Council (NECO) and National Board for Arabia and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), with 29,126 qualified students already slated.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the state ministry of education, Aliyu Yusuf, said the approval of the funds for the final year examinations by the state executive council followed thorough screening and recommendation submitted by the commissioner for education, Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru.

Prior to the release of the funds, the 29,126 qualified students had joined thousands of SS3 students who underwent the qualifying entrance examination and successfully scored the required aggregate.

While submitting the recommendation, Kiru said the government has considered option C out of three options proposed by the Ministry for the sponsorship of the students.

“Under this category (option C) the State Government is to sponsor the registration fees of 29,126 students that obtained five credits and above including Mathematics and English in the Qualifying Examinations.

“Government has directed all the Zonal Directors, Principal Directors and Principals to note the development so as to make follow-ups with immediate effect.”

While congratulating the students for their good performances, the commissioner urged them to reciprocate the government’s gesture by ensuring that they pass their NECO and NBAIS Examinations with flying colours.

