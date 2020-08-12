Kano Bus mass transit set for take off

Kano State Ministry of Housing and Transport has finalised moves to ensure the effective takeoff of the newly introduced bus mass transit service in Kano metropolis.

Commissioner of Transport, Mahmud Muhammad said this in a statement yesterday in Kano.

He inspected the newly branded buses stationed at Hotoro and expressed happiness over the level of work carried out by the company in providing the buses, e-ticket pools and other infrastructure for the takeoff.

“The Kano state government will support in the provision of all necessary logistics for successful completion of the project.”

He urged them to cooperate with the ministry in promoting modern transport system in the state.

Kano State had signed an MOU with Messrs Shaanxi Company and Zoec Constructions Nigeria Ltd., for the provision of buses and bus terminals for the effective modern transport system.

Like this: Like Loading...