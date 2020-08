An upper Shariah Court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano metropolis on Wednesday sentenced one Mati Abdu to death by stoning for raping a 12=years-old girl. Abdul, 60 years old, who was arrested in 2019 for raping the girl at his Farsa Village in Tsanyawa Local Government area of the state, was found guilty and […]

