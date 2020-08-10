An Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Hausawa Quarters in Kano has sentenced a 22-year old singer Yahaya Aminu Sharif to death by hanging for blasphemy against Prophet of Muhammad. In his ruling on Monday, the Shari’a court Khadi, Aliyu Muhammad Kani, found Sharif guilty of the one-count charge bordering on derogatory comment contained in one […]

The post Kano court sentences singer Yahaya Aminu Sharif to death for blasphemy appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

