Kano declares Thursday public holiday to mark Islamic year

By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Kano State Government has declared Thursday, August 20, 2020 as public holiday, to mark the new Islamic year 1442 AH.

The declaration was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in the statement, urged Muslims in Kano state to use the occasion for “sober reflection and to offer prayers for continued peace, prosperity and general development of the state.”

Ganduje called on the people to always fear God in whatever they do, be tolerant and live peacefully with one another as always preached by Islam.

He prayed for God’s intervention in the nation’s economic and security challenges.

“We pray for Allah’s intervention over the current economic hardship being experienced by the people and the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic. We pray for a new year full of happiness and prosperity.

“I am calling on the citizenry to always fear Allah in all their dealings; be tolerant and live peacefully with one another as always preached by Islam,” the governor said.

The governor assured of his administration’s commitment to improving the wellbeing of the people and general development of Kano state.