Kano Emirate suspends village head who ‘sold’ baby for N20,000

Kano Emirate Council has directed the embattled village head of Sabon Gari in Fagge community, Ya’u Mohammad to proceed on indefinite suspension over his involvement in alleged sales of a year old baby.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) had quizzed Ya’u and commander of Kano Hisbah Board, in charge of Fagge unit, Jamilu Yusuf over allegation of attempted sold and illegal possession of a year old baby with one Mrs Loveth.

In a statement signed by Galadiman Kano, Alh. Abbas Sanusi indicated that Ya’u’s immediate suspension would remain pending the determination and conclusion of investigation on circumstances surrounding the sale of the baby.

By tradition, the Galadiman Kano, the senior councillor and traditional title holder in the emirate, is bestowed the mandate to supervise and enforce discipline on traditional chiefs in the emirate.

NAPTIP Zonal commandant, Kano, Shehu Umar disclosed that investigation had relieved the Hisbah commander and suspended traditional chief who connived to dispose the little baby to one Mrs Loveth.

Umar disclosed that the woman in question took possession of the baby after she paid N20,000 to the village head and Hisbah commander as requested, and since taken the baby to her mother for circumcision in Imo state.

Although the NAPTIP boss stressed that the woman did not disclose whether the money paid was meant to purchase or adopt the baby, he maintained that the village head and Hisbah commander had denied receiving money before handed over the baby.

Shehu explained that NAPTIP was investigating two things, which include illegal adoption and sales of the baby boy.

According to Shehe, “We received report from Hisbah headquarters on the matter involving one of their local government commanders on alleged sales of a baby to a woman who had already taken the baby to Imo state.

“After thorough investigation, we traced the woman and facilitate the return of the little baby to Kano. The woman said she was invited by the village head and Hisbah if she can take care of the baby. The said she pay N20,000 and the baby was released to her.

“Right now three persons, the Hisbah Commander, the Village head and Mrs Loveth are the prime as suspects, while Loveth Mother was detained for taking into her care the stolen and sold boy.”

