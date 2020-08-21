Kano Pillars To Play Continental Football In Kaduna Or Bauchi

A file photo of Kano Pillars FC logo.

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Kano Pillars FC have announced their home matches for the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation cup will be played away from the pyramid city.

Tafawa Balewa and Ahmadu Bello stadiums are being considered as venues Pillars would choose from as adopted home for the preliminaries and possibly the group stages of the competition.

According to the Chairman of the club, Surajo Jambul, the Kano State government has given approval for the team to look for an alternative venue for their home matches as the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, is being used as one of the COVID-19 isolation centres in the state.

Jambul added that the management team would meet with officials of the stadiums in Kaduna and Bauchi States to discuss the possibility of hosting the Sai Masu Gida’s continental assignments.

After due consultations with appropriate authority, the selection would be done.

The chairman explained that the objective of the team was to progress to the group stages of the competition, so as to ensure easy passage to the final and then bring the trophy to Nigeria as winners.

He, therefore, urged the fans to be patient and accept the present situation of not having the Aiteo Cup holders play its continental matches in Kano.