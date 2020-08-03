Daily News

Kano reopens schools August 10

By
0
Post Views: Visits 26

Kano the state government has approved August 10 as the date for reopening schools for students preparing for the Senior Secondary school Certificate Examination.

Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi S. Kiru while briefing the press in his office on Sunday, warned that under no circumstances should any school reopens before the scheduled date vowing to sanction should be meted out for violation.

He said the decision to open on the scheduled date was reached to give the state ministry of environment ample opportunity to disinfect the schools before resumption.

Air Peace defends sack of pilots over Covid-19

Previous article

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Health Alert, New Lockdown Restrictions, and Commercial Flights

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News