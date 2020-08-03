Kano reopens schools August 10

Kano the state government has approved August 10 as the date for reopening schools for students preparing for the Senior Secondary school Certificate Examination.

Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi S. Kiru while briefing the press in his office on Sunday, warned that under no circumstances should any school reopens before the scheduled date vowing to sanction should be meted out for violation.

He said the decision to open on the scheduled date was reached to give the state ministry of environment ample opportunity to disinfect the schools before resumption.

