Kano to train students in Agro management

By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The Kano State Agro Pastoral Project (KSADP), in collaboration with tertiary institutions, has stated it will sponsor the training of 50 Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and 50 Higher National Diploma (HND) students in Livestock, Crop Management and Extension services.

A statement by the KSADP Communication Specialist Ameen Yassar, said the Programme Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, announced this while receiving a delegation from the Federal College of Agricultural Produce Technology in his office.

He said the training will be carried out in selected Polytechnics and Colleges of Agriculture.

“It is critical to educate prospective agricultural workers in Kano State because agricultural literacy was key in managing the state’s abundant natural potentials.

“Significantly, the training becomes necessary in view of the need to ensure food and nutrition security for the growing population.”