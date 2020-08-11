Daily News

Kanye West Praises Kris Jenner’s Music Taste Following Explosive Twitter Rant

Kanye West has praised his mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s music taste a few weeks after he after an explosive episode on Twitter. In his latest tweet, West said: “My mother in law Kris Jenner … makes the best music playlist.” West is currently running for the office of President of the United States against his “pal” […]

The post Kanye West Praises Kris Jenner’s Music Taste Following Explosive Twitter Rant appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

