By Gabriel Ogunjobi

The remains of Senator Buruji Kashamu would be interred on Sunday.

A statement by his Media Adviser Austin Oniyokor, said the late politician would be buried by 12noon in his Ijebu-Igbo residence in accordance with Islamic rites.

The 62-year-old died of COVID-19 on Saturday at First Cardiologist Hospital, Lagos.

