Katsina residents stage another protest over rising insecurity

Angry villagers this morning blocked the ever busy Kankara-Katsina road protesting unabated attacks on their communities by bandits

The villagers used tree trunks to barricade the road around Marken Dogon Ruwa village in Dutsinma local government, turning back motorists from both ends of the road.

Hundreds of motorists and commuters are presently stranded along the road.

Bandits invaded Sanawa, Bera , Turare and Dogon Ruwa villages of Makera area of Dutsinma LGA on Wednesday night.

Our reporter learnt that a team of police from the Area command have reached the area, trying to calm the villagers to get the road reopened.

This is the fifth protest by residents of Katsina over rising insecurity in the state in the last two months.

Protests have been held at Daddara town in jibia LGA, Yantumaki in Danmusa LGA and Yankara of Faskari LGA

