Katsina state appreciates Nigerian Army on improved security

Katsina State Government has appreciated the military and other security agencies for the gradual restoration of peace and normalcy to the state. It was also noted that the general security situation in Katsina State was gradually returning to normalcy.

This assertion was made in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim A. Katsina. It was stated in the statement that the current combined efforts by the military and other security agents were achieving the desired results of dislodging the bandits from their hideouts and also giving hope to the people to return to their normal lives.

According to the statement, efforts of Nigerian Army and other security agencies were acknowledged with satisfaction by the government of Katsina State to have led to the gradual restoration of expected security and normalcy to the affected areas of the state. However, it was advised that the current tempo of military operations in the state be sustained so that banditry could become a thing of the past in Katsina State sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, the statement also appreciated the efforts of the media in enlightening the public on the dangers of harbouring or collaborating with criminals. The statement further stated that the enlightenment efforts by the media had helped to isolate criminals and therefore given hope to the displaced communities to return to their normal lives.

Ibrahim Katsina also urged members of the public to shun all forms of inducements to make them go into crimes because it does not pay. He, however, appealed to the people of Katsina to continue to volunteer information on criminals and their hideouts so as to collectively defeat criminality in the state.

“They are very few. They should not be allowed to hibernate and disturb our security. Remember, we can defeat criminality through a collaborative partnership between responsible members of the public, security forces and the government. This is our mission. This is our hope and this is our direction”, the statement read.

