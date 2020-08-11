Katsina warns public servants on social media

By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Katsina State Government on Monday warned public servants on the handling of official matters and the wanton disclosure of government activities via social media platforms

The government frowned at what it called: “improper participation of public servants in various media platforms without due consideration of the implications.’’

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Administration in the office of Head of the Civil Service, Lawal Dutsinma and made available to The Nation, specifically mentioned such platforms to include: Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter Applications among others.

He said: “Such participation on social media had led to the disclosure of sensitive official government information and correspondences.”

