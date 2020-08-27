Katy Perry gives BIRTH! Singer has welcomed baby girl named Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has given birth to her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom on Wednesday.

‘We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,’ said the couple in a statement to UNICEF.

Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, included a black and white photo of them holding onto their newborn’s hand.

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.” — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 27, 2020

In their statement to UNICEF, the couple stated that although they are joyously celebrating the birth of their daughter, ‘[they] know [they are] the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as [theirs] was.’

‘Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

‘Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases.

They added that ‘as parents to a newborn, this breaks [their] hearts, as [they] empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.’

‘As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare.

‘In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ❤️ can bloom with generosity,’ concluded the couple.

Katy revealed through the music video for her song Never Worn White which was released in March, that they were expecting their first child together.

The following month, the couple announced the gender of their unborn baby as she shared a snap of the actor, 43, covered in pink cake frosting.

Katy simply captioned the sweet snap: ‘It’s a girl!’

It is the first child for the couple, who got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, however Orlando already shares son Flynn, nine, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Earlier this month, Katy and Orlando postponed their wedding for the second time as they wanted to focus on ‘delivering a healthy child’ together.

The couple were rumoured to have planned to tie the knot last winter, before postponing the ceremony – allegedly set to take place in Japan – to this summer.

Katy told The Mirror: ‘You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are ­always cancelled. We just want to ­deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now.’

It has been speculated that Katy has chosen her pal and A-list actress Jennifer Aniston to be her little girls’ godmother.

Katy and Jennifer are not only connected by their nearly decade long friendship, but their romantic lives have also collided once over the years.

Back in 2008, the actress, 51, briefly dated Katy’s ex boyfriend John Mayer, whom she was in an on-and-off relationship from 2012 until 2015.

During a recent interview, Katy revealed what values she hopes to pass on to her newborn daughter during a live stream Tuesday for Nova’s Red Room.

Explaining the characteristics she hopes her baby girl holds, she said: ‘Discernment is good, and integrity, and justice – oh my god, justice. Justice is so important for me; if anyone’s not being treated fairly or…

‘I just remember even growing up, I would involve myself as like a mediator in a classroom, I’d be like ‘That’s just not fair!’ but I do know how to play devil’s advocate, so if I were you know in debate now, I would probably have a really good chance at having a good debate.

‘Revenge is not something I’m interested in, but you know… you know what I do? I just cut my energy off from those people. I’m just like ‘I don’t have time. God bless you on your journey.”

The Dark Horse artist recently gave her final performance before giving birth, when she appeared at last weekend’s Tomorrowland Around the World virtual concert.

Katy said during a press conference: ‘I’m happy, and I know my body feels good, and so that means I can give a great performance.’

The star has spoken candidly about what it was like to be pregnant during a pandemic.

She said: ‘Every day your options change, and you don’t know what’s what. Especially being pregnant in a pandemic, it’s an emotional rollercoaster.’

But she admitted she has had the right support, adding: ‘Having a great partner, having a sound mind, continuing to do the work, I’m not as flinchable.’

Like her pregnancy, Katy announced her engagement to Orlando via social media by sharing a photo of her flower shaped engagement ring.

She paired the snapshot with the perfectly penned caption: ‘full bloom.’

The Lord Of The Rings star popped the big question during a helicopter ride that Katy later described as a ‘very James Bond’ move.

‘We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] and my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well,’ the singer confessed

The pair met in 2016 during The Weinstein Company’s star-studded Golden Globes afterparty, where they photographed flirting up a storm.

Orlando recently recalled the moment he first clapped eyes on Katy in a new interview, where he revealed he winked at her over a plate of burgers.

The screen star reflected: ‘So I stood on the stage, gazing out at the audience and there she was, just sitting amongst the crowd. And I remember she was wearing this beautiful pink dress and I was just like ‘Wow; I think that’s Katy Perry.”

The star went on to explain how he made a beeline for her by walking over to legendary thespian Denzel Washington, who was sitting next to her with fast food platters.

Orlando told The Mirror: ‘She was sitting at a table with Denzel Washington, who had just been sent over a box of hamburgers.

‘When I saw that box of burgers arrive, I wandered over and said to Denzel, ”Hey man, can I have one of those?’ Denzel said, ”Sure,” so I took one and winked at Katy. And that was it.’

The pair quickly formed a close bond as they ‘chatted and danced’ at an afterparty hosted by now disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Orlando was married to model Miranda, 37, from July 2010 until late 2013, while Katy wed comedian Russell Brand in October 2010, before divorcing in early 2012.

