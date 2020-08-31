Katy Perry shows off post-baby body as she puts her own hilarious spin on the MTV VMAs red carpet

MTV TRICON AWARD
Lady Gaga – WINNER
Rock on: Lady Gaga was the biggest winner of the night taking home five moonpersons
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Eminem (featuring Juice WRLD) – “Godzilla”
Future (featuring Drake) – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – WINNER
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
DaBaby
Lady Gaga – WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat – WINNER
Yungblud
Say so? Doja cat earned the Best New Artist gong
BEST COLLABORATION
Black Eyed Peas (featuring J Balvin) – “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”
Future (featuring Drake) – “Life Is Good”
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Karol G (featuring Nicki Minaj) – “Tusa”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me” – WINNER
Ed Sheeran (featuring Khalid) – “Beautiful People”
BEST HIP HOP
DaBaby – “Bop”
Eminem (featuring Juice Wrld) – “Godzilla”
Future (featuring Drake) – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – WINNER
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”
WON: Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her Best Hip-Hop Video win for Savage from home
BEST K-POP
BTS – “On” – WINNER
Exo – “Obsession”
(G)I-dle – “Oh My God”
Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone”
Red Velvet – “Psycho”
TXT – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
BEST ROCK
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Coldplay – “Orphans”
Evanescence – “Wasted on You”
Fall Out Boy (featuring Wyclef Jean) – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers – “Caution”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Drake – “Toosie Slide”
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – WINNER
John Legend – “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”
H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” – WINNER
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
Anderson Paak – “Lockdown”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
Talented: H.E.R took home the Video For Good Award for her powerful music video I Can’t Breathe
BEST ART DIRECTION
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” (Art Directors: A$AP Rocky, Nadia Lee Cohen and Brittany Porter)
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (Art Director: Christian Stone) – WINNER
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” (Art Director: Tatiana Van Sauter)
Dua Lipa – “Physical” (Art Director: Anna Colomé Nogu)
Harry Styles – “Adore You” (Art Director: Laura Ellis Cricks)
Taylor Swift – “Lover” (Art Director: Kurt Gefke)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” (Director of Photography: Kieran Fowler)
Camila Cabello (featuring DaBaby) – “My Oh My” (Director of Photography: Scott Cunningham)
Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” (Director of Photography: Christopher Probst
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me” (Director of Photography: Michael Merriman) – WINNER
Katy Perry – “Harleys in Hawaii” (Director of Photography: Arnau Valls)
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Director of Photography: Oliver Millar)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” (Visual Effects: Drive Studio)
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me” (Visual Effects: Ingenuity Studios)
Dua Lipa – “Physical” (Visual Effects: EIGHTY4 and Mathematic) – WINNER
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” (Visual Effects: Hoody FX)
Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room” (Visual Effects: Ingenuity Studios)
Harry Styles – “Adore You” (Visual Effects: Mathematic)
SONG OF THE YEAR
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me” – WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
BEST GROUP
5 Seconds of Summer
Blackpink
BTS – WINNER
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Monsta X
Now United
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Legends: KPop group BTS won the Best Group Video Award
BEST POP
Justin Bieber (featuring Quavo) – “Intentions”
BTS – “On” – WINNER
Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
BEST R&B
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. (featuring YG) – “Slide”
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Khalid (featuring Summer Walker) – “Eleven”
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – WINNER
After Hours: The Weeknd took home Best R&B video as well as top honor Video Of The Year
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA (featuring Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G and J Balvin) – “China”
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
J Balvin – “Amarillo”
Black Eyed Peas (featuring Ozuna and J. Rey Soul) – “Mamacita”
Karol G (featuring Nicki Minaj) – “Tusa”
Maluma (featuring J Balvin) – “Qué Pena” – WINNER
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind of Disaster”
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – WINNER
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Best kiss? Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in the My Bloody Valentine video which earned him Best Alternative
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe x Halle – “Do It” (from MTV Prom-Athon)
CNCO – MTV Unplugged at Home – WINNER
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
Lady Gaga – “Smile” (from One World: Together At Home)
John Legend – #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Post Malone – “Nirvana Tribute”
BEST DIRECTION
Doja Cat – “Say So” (Director: Hannah Lux Davis)
Billie Eilish – “Xanny” (Director: Billie Eilish)
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” (Director: Nabil)
Harry Styles – “Adore You” (Director: Dave Meyers)
Taylor Swift – “The Man” (Director: Taylor Swift) – WINNER
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Director: Anton Tammi)
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – “On” (Choreographers: The Lab and Son Sung Deuk) – WINNER
CNCO and Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” (Choreographer: Kyle Hanagami)
DaBaby – “Bop” (Choreographers: DaniLeigh and Cherry)
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me” (Choreographer: Richy Jackson)
Dua Lipa – “Physical” (Choreographer: Charm La’Donna)
Normani – “Motivation” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)
BEST EDITING
James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” (Editor: Frank Lebon)
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (Editors: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico) – WINNER
Halsey – “Graveyard” (Editors: Emille Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)
Lizzo – “Good as Hell” (Editors: Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan)
Rosalía – “A Palé” (Editor: Andre Jones)
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Editors: Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)
Golden girl: Miley Cyrus won Best Editing for her Mother’s Daughter video
SONG OF SUMMER
Blackpink – “How You Like That” – WINNER
Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – “WAP”
Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”
DaBaby (featuring Roddy Rich) – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled (featuring Drake) – “Popstar”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”
Lil Baby (featuring 42 Dugg) – “We Paid”
Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”
Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) – “Savage (Remix)”
Pop Smoke (featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Rich) – “The Woo”
Saint Jhn – “Roses” Saweetie – “Tap In”
Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”
Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
