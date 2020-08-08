Daily News

Kebbi First Lady urges rape victims to speak out

The campaign against rape has gathered momentum as the First Lady of Kebbi State,  Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu presented two videos titled: ‘Break The Silence’. The videos which are done in Hausa, but subtitled in English, talk about the need for rape victims to speak out and not suffer in silence anymore, whether the rapists are outsiders or relations.

Rape victims in most cases are suspected, ridiculed, stigmatized and silenced while the perpetrators walk away.

Shinkafi-Bagudu said she wanted to use the videos to heighten the awareness against rape because  of the rising cases of rape.

The videos  were produced by Ali Jita, a popular  Kannywood singer, and supported by Media Women Forum, a group of senior female journalists,  including media owners and broadcasters.

 

 

