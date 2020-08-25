Kellyanne Conway’s daughter takes to social media after parents decide to step away from politics

George and Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia, has taken to social media to claim credit for her parents’ recent announcements that they will be stepping away from politics.

The couple stepped down from their respective political roles after the 15-year-old went public online with the Conway’s family issues, including claiming that she was pushing for emancipation from her parents.

Not long after the couple quit their positions, Claudia shared two TikTok videos about them. She shared one video of herself with her mother’s statement resigning as President Donald Trump’s counselor in the background.

‘Y’all, I know I said I was taking a break, but um, um, um, um,’ Claudia says in the clip.

That video was followed up with one about her father that showed his tweet withdrawing from the Lincoln Project.

‘So I’m withdrawing from @LincolnProject to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately,’ George wrote.

In that video, Claudia said: ‘Look what I did. Look at what I did, ladies and gentlemen. Look at what I did.’

Scroll down for video

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia, took to social media on Monday to take credit for her parents’ recent announcements that they will be stepping away from politics. Claudia used the statement from her mom (left) and a tweet from her dad (right) as backgrounds in the videos

George and Kellyanne (together in January 2017) stepped down from their respective political roles as their 15-year-old daughter Claudia went public on social media with the Conway’s family issues, including the claim that she was pushing for emancipation from her parents

Her videos come less than 24 hours after Kellyanne resigned as the White House counselor.

George and Kellyanne are both Republicans, but while Kellyanne worked for Trump as his senior counselor, George, an attorney, is one of the president’s most vocal and pointed critics.

Kellyanne announced Sunday that she will depart her administration role at the end of this month, a day after Claudia said she was ‘officially pushing for emancipation’ from her parents in a series of tweets.

The 53-year-old counselor to the president said she was leaving for the sake of her family, to be ‘less drama, more mama’.

Shortly after the announcement, Claudia was once again on TikTik – stating that her parents were going to get divorced but have now called it off ‘to keep her from getting emancipated’.

She has also accused her father of not caring about her and not knowing her middle name, and said her mother has been physically abusive her whole life.

In a statement, Kellyanne called her time in the Trump administration ‘heady’ and ‘humbling,’ and said she and George were making the decision based on what they think is best for their four children.

‘We disagree about plenty,’ she wrote of her and her husband, ‘but we are united on what matters most: the kids.

‘Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for a least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.’

Kellyanne continued: ‘This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.’

Kellyanne is among Trump’s longest-serving advisers.

Claudia is a vocal leftist and Trump critic and has shared numerous posts on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram slamming her mother for working for Trump

Kellyanne announced Sunday that she will depart her administration role at the end of this month, a day after Claudia said she was ‘officially pushing for emancipation’ from her parents in a series of tweets

Kellyanne confirmed the news of her departure from the White House on Twitter, saying she was leaving ‘gratefully & humbly’

She was Trump’s third campaign manager in 2016 and the first woman to successfully manage a presidential campaign to victory.

She joined the White House at the start of Trump’s term and has been one of his most visible and vocal defenders.

Meanwhile, George called Trump ‘racist’ and ‘evil’ in video footage revealed Monday of a movie about The Psychology Of Donald Trump filmed before Kellyanne stepped down from her White House post.

The film ‘#Unfit’ is set for release September 1, and includes testimonials from George, who also stepped down from his leadership position with Republican anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project in the midst of familial turmoil.

‘Donald Trump is like a practical joke that got out of hand,’ George says in a trailer for the upcoming film.

George, who voted for Trump in 2016 and previously was considered for a White House role, said the breaking points for him in terms of his thoughts of the president was in July 2019 when the president told four progressive lawmakers dubbed the ‘squad’ to go back to their countries.

George Conway said in video footage released Monday that Donald Trump is ‘evil and ‘racist’. The video was taped as part of the film ‘#Unfit,’ a movie that will examine the ‘psychology of Trump’

‘#Unfit’ has a preview of its film, which includes testimonials from mental health experts, as well as George Conway and Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump ally who served as his White House communications director for only 10 days

Trump tweeted at the time, ‘Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.’

Of the four representatives – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tliab and Ayanna Pressley – only Omar was born outside the US.

‘My mother came from the Philippines,’ George said in a clip of the film released Monday, ‘came to the United States in the 1950s.’

‘I just think of myself as an American, and I just assume people aren’t racist. And I tend to forget, well, some people are. And that’s sort of the lesson with Trump, is I just gave him the benefit of the doubt,’ he continued.

‘What he said about those members of Congress brought back that memory of, wow, there really are people like that here,’ George, who is half Filapino, said.

He then got emotional while offering an anecdote of a time when he was with his mother as a teenager and somebody told her: ‘Go back to your country.’

‘It really came home to me: This man is a racist, he is evil,’ he said of Trump. ‘He’s a racist. Beyond any question.’

Her husband George also confirmed the news of his stepping back from his high-profile role running the anti-Trump group

Claudia’s TikTok and Twitter tirades Claudia Conway, 15, has been openly feuding with her parents on social media throughout the summer and has gained thousands of followers on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. The teen, who uses the handle @datjerseygirl, has gone viral for her ferocious views on Donald Trump, support for Black Lives Matter, trashing her parents’ marriage and asking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to hire her. Last week she retweeted a post from AOC which said, ‘Team AOC is hiring!’, and responded: ‘Let me intern for you.’ Her TikToks have urged followers to leave one-star reviews for Trump-owned hotels, restaurants and golf courses and called for justice for black people killed by white police officers. In a video from April she wrote: ‘when our president for the next four years is either going to be a r@pi$t or a r@pi$t.’ Claudia’s outspoken beliefs first gained traction at the end of June when New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz shared several of her videos on Twitter, praising her as ‘an outspoken leftist TikToker.’ Not long after, her attorney father George Conway attempted to intervene, telling journalists that neither he nor his wife Kellyanne would allow them to speak to Claudia. ‘To journalists: @kellyannepolls and I do *not* consent to any communications between you and any of our minor children, including our daughter Claudia. So desist. Thank you,’ he wrote. Claudia tweeted back: ‘You’re just mad that I’m finally getting my voice heard. sorry your marriage failed.’ A week later the dramatic teenager posted her ‘last tweet,’ claiming that her parents were making her delete her profile. ‘My parents are forcing me to delete social media so this is my last tweet. apparently, i don’t have a platform! it’s fake! love you all so much. keep fighting!’ Claudia wrote. But just two weeks after her social media ban, Claudia tweeted to reassure followers she’d ‘got her phone back.’ She added: ‘probably wont have it for long though considering i’m about to revolutionize twitter brb (be right back).’ She then posted and retweeted a flurry of anti-Trump messages, replying to one of his tweets calling him ‘racist, homophobic and tyrannical’, and labelling him a ‘golfing idiot of a president’. She wrote: ‘let’s stop giving mr. golfer attention and his supporters ammunition. for those eligible to vote, ESPECIALLY young people, you must #SettleForBiden.’ She wrote directly to the president: ‘babe maybe you should stop calling COVID-19 ‘China Virus’ and start calling it ‘America Virus’ since it’s THRIVING in our country. The teenager added: ‘awe so where are your ‘condolences’ for the ONE HUNDRED FIFTY THOUSAND LIVES lost in YOUR country? yo i’m sorry but is this actually our president? he doesn’t even use correct english i’m crying.’ A few days later she posted a video on TikTok claiming that her mother had her ‘arrested for fake assault charges’ during a live stream. Claudia said she needed a lawyer in the post which was soon deleted. It’s a stark contrast to some of her earlier TikTok videos which had expressed anti-Trump views while asking followers to not attack her mother and father. ‘Just please no hate to my mom or my dad, they’re both amazing people… and I love them so much,’ she said on a video earlier this year. She has since outlined that although she and her father George, who is also an anti-Trump tweeter, happen to agree on the president this does not extend to their broader political beliefs. She wrote yesterday: ‘As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop ‘stanning’ (obsessing over) him.’

Kellyanne, a veteran Republican pollster, has frequently been mocked for her unwavering defense of the president and his team.

Shortly after the inauguration, Sean Spicer, the then-press secretary, spoke about crowds at the inauguration, stating: ‘This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.’

Kellyanne said he was giving ‘alternative facts’.

A month later, when discussing Trump’s travel ban in February 2017, Kellyanne invented the ‘Bowling Green massacre’.

She said: ‘I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. It didn’t get covered,’ she said.

That same month she used a Fox News appearance to tell Americans to ‘go buy Ivanka’s stuff’, amid reports of the president’s daughter’s struggling clothes business.

Critics said it violated ethics rules.

In June 2019 the US Office of Special Counsel (OSC), which oversees federal personnel issues, issued a stinging report calling Kellyanne ‘a repeat offender’ for breaking the rules regarding the Hatch Act – which forbids executive branch employees from taking part in political activities while engaged in their official duties.

In March 2018, the ethics agency found Kellyanne broke the law twice in interviews about the Alabama Senate race. The OSC then issued a report on her commentary on Democratic presidential candidates.

Kellyanne has downplayed the significance of the law, saying in May 2019: ‘If you’re trying to silence me through the Hatch Act, it’s not going to work,’ and ‘Let me know when the jail sentence starts.’

The OSC recommended she ‘be removed from federal service’.

Despite Kellyanne’s resignation, she is due to speak at the Republican National Convention this week.

Claudia tweeted on Saturday that her mother’s job has ‘ruined her life’, writing: ‘I’m devasted [sic] that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare.’

Claudia, who has previously called Trump ‘a f**king idiot’ and asked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to ‘adopt her’, has become an outspoken critic of the president and her mother’s role in the administration on social media.

On Saturday night she wrote: ‘I’m officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life.

‘My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.

‘As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. We just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. Stop “stanning” him.’

The teen added: ‘I have been using social media as an outlet to express my passions, individuality, and to shed light on some hardships. I have been vulnerable for a reason. thank you for supporting me.’

Kellyanne and George have previously tried to prevent the media from contacting Claudia as she became more and more of a viral star.

TikTok quickly deleted a video it posted Thursday evening featuring Claudia criticizing the Trump adviser amid the social media app’s battle with the president.

Trump has threatened to ban TikTok, claiming the app is a security threat that will pass information to the Chinese government, an allegation the company has denied.

The video was posted to the app’s official Instagram page at around 6pm Thursday but was taken down less than an hour later.

It featured the teenage TikTok star at the start of a montage of users taking part in the app’s #HurtMyFeelings challenge.

A teary Claudia makes a peace sign to the camera as she lies on her bed with mascara rolling down her face from crying.

‘You think you can hurt my feelings? lol my mom is kellyanne conway,’ she wrote.

The video then moves on to other users who answer ‘you think you can hurt my feelings?’ with the likes of ‘I’ve been 6’2 since I was twelve’ and ‘I was 4’10 in my freshman year’.

Claudia’s Instagram handle was tagged in the caption of the video posted to TikTok’s official account, but she has not commented on it and the reason why it was taken down is not yet clear.

DailyMail.com sent a request for comment to TikTok but it has not yet been returned.

On Thursday, Claudia posted on her Instagram story that she was organizing a protest in Washington, DC. And on Twitter she responded to a Trump tweet asking, ‘when was american great lol’.

Claudia made headlines after she started going viral with anti-Trump TikToks and using her accounts to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

While Kellyanne previously said she supports her daughter making her own mind up about her political views, Claudia recently claimed that her parents were attempting to shut off her phone to stop her causing more controversy for the family.

Claudia, who has previously called Trump ‘a f**king idiot’ and asked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to ‘adopt her’, has become an outspoken critic of the president and her mother’s role in the administration on social media

The original video was posted to Claudia’s own TikTok account

George, one of the founders of the anti-Trump political action group The Lincoln Project, also told journalists in July that they did not have permission to contact his daughter.

‘To journalists: @kellyannepolls and I do *not* consent to any communications between you and any of our minor children, including our daughter Claudia. So desist. Thank you,’ he wrote.

Her parents’ attempts have not shut down her social media antics, however, and just this week she called on AOC to pick her as an intern and claimed she plans to go into her mother’s phone and set the controversial song WAP as her ringtone.

She also took aim at her mother for speaking alongside Trump.

‘You know life isn’t fair when you wake up to your own mother speaking aside a homophobe and a rapist,’ Claudia wrote as she retweeted a video sitting next to Vice President Pence and Trump while discussing the reopening of schools in the US.

Earlier this month, Claudia claimed that her mother recently had her ‘arrested for fake assault charges’ during a live video on her TikTok page, before insisting that she now needs a lawyer.

‘Claudia Conway just went live on tiktok and talked about how her mother has physically and emotionally abused her for years and had her arrested for fake assault charges a few weeks ago…….someone get this girl emancipated STAT,’ a post shared by Claudia read.

Claudia uploaded several other videos to her TikTok page on August 6, alluding to her apparent arrest.

In the first post, titled ‘Story Time’, Claudia acts out her apparent arrest in a musical parody, with one caption in the clip reading ‘sing the lyrics or we arrest your daughter for something she didn’t do’.

Claudia, impersonating her mother, refuses to sing the lyrics and her daughter is taken away.

She then posted and retweeted a flurry of anti Trump messages

The second video shows the teen smiling in bed with subtitles displayed about her head reading: ‘Kellyanne just called me and said I’m putting her life in danger by speaking out and how I’m gonna get arrested again for making ‘false allegations’.’

A third video appears to show Claudia lying in bed crying. While the song ‘Bulletproof’ plays in the background, text appears on the video that reads, ‘You think you can hurt my feelings? lol my mom is Kellyanne Conway.’

The series of short clips were followed by a post uploaded to Twitter later Thursday, in which Claudia asked her 175,000 followers, ‘How do I get in touch with pro bono lawyers.’

When quizzed by one respondent about what type of lawyer she needed, Claudia responded, ‘Family [lawyer]’.

In July, Claudia deleted her TikTok account after uploading a series of criticizing the president, in addition to other posts voicing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

On July 18, five days after she posted her ‘last video cuz my parents are making me delete all social media,’ Claudia had returned to the platform, telling her 270,000 followers that she had ‘got her phone back’.

She added: ‘Probably wont have it for long though considering i’m about to revolutionize twitter brb.’

She then posted and retweeted a flurry of anti Trump messages, replying to one of his tweets calling him ‘racist, homophobic and tyrannical’, and labeling him a ‘golfing idiot of a president’.

After Trump announced that he would ban TikTok, Claudia posted a long run of content, including sharing the theory that Claudia’s videos pose such a threat to Trump’s regime that she’s the reason why they’re banning it.