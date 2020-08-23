Kentucky mall is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 17:00 EDT, 23 August 2020 | Updated: 17:26 EDT, 23 August 2020

Police in Lexington, Kentucky, police have evacuated a mall and are conducting searches throughout each store after initial reports of an active shooter.

At 4pm, police urged the public to keep clear of the area surrounding Fayette Mall after law enforcement officials received reports of gunfire at around 4pm.

But a little more than an hour later, Lexington police tweeted: ‘THIS IS NOT AN ACTIVE SHOOTER.’

Cops surrounded the mall which was put on lockdown as shoppers were told to shelter in place, while locals have been told to avoid the area.

There were unconfirmed witness reports that an unidentified man was shot in the head during the incident. Another reports that they saw someone being carried out on a stretcher.

No arrests have been confirmed.

More updates will follow.