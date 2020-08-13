News From Africa Kenya: DP Ruto No Longer Hopes to Be Endorsed By Kenyatta, Allies Say By admin 2 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 23 [Nation] Deputy President William Ruto’s decision to dare the “system” is one of his new campaign tactics, his allies say. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments