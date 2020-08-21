Kenya: Journalist Yassin Juma Freed in Ethiopia

Nairobi — Kenyan journalist Collins Juma Osemo alias Yassin Juma has been freed in Ethiopia following the intervention by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy in Addis Ababa.

The Foreign Office said the journalist who had been incarcerated despite two court orders directing his release has been transferred to a COVID-19 isolation facility having contracted the virus while in police custody.

Juma was finally moved from Sostegna police station where he was held despite his release on bail by the Ethiopian judicial authorities on August 5.

“Kenya Embassy in Ethiopia has managed to assist Collins Juma Osemo alias Yassin Juma, Kenyan journalist arrested in Ethiopia, to move to government manage isolation facility after he tested positive to COVID-19 at Sostegna police station where he was held until yesterday,” the ministry said through Twitter.

Juma was arrested on July 2 while covering protests that erupted in Ethiopia’s Oromia region following the death of musician Hachalu Hundessa.

He was held at Sostegna police station where his continued detention despite court orders granting him bail compelled they ministry to intervene.

“The Ministry has been informed that Collins Juma Osemo was released b the court in Arada sub-city on 5th August 2020. This decision was affirmed by the High court in Lideta on 7th August 2020,” MFA referenced in a recent letter.

Hundessa who was perceived as an activist for the Oromo ethnic group was shot dead by unknown assailants while driving in the capital Adis Ababa, sparking violent protests that left several people dead.

Juma is reportedly said to have been arrested because of his close relationship with the controversial musician, one of few people who openly criticized Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had expressed disappointment over his detention which it said was regrettable and had caused immense anguish and anxiety to him, his family and the people and Government of Kenya.

“The continued detention of this Kenyan national despite the decision of the court and payment of bail, is highly regrettably and has caused immense anguish and anxiety to him, his family, the people and the Government of the Repblic of Kenya,” MFA said.