Daily News

Kenya: Kenya Is Struggling to Deliver Justice Online – What Needs to Be Done

By
0
Post Views: Visits 57

[The Conversation Africa] Kenya ordered the closure of courtrooms to the public in April in keeping with government measures to limit gatherings and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Chief Justice David Maraga highlighted the risk posed by heavy human traffic. He also pleaded the case that most judicial officers are older, and therefore fall into a more vulnerable category.

The post Kenya: Kenya Is Struggling to Deliver Justice Online – What Needs to Be Done appeared first on Breaking News.

We don’t operate illegal stamp duty account – NIPOST

Previous article

South Africa: Responses to Covid-19 Require Inputs From Every Angle of People’s Lives

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News