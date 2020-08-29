Kenya: Kenyans Are Yet to Reach Canaan, Ten Years Later

The Constitution we promulgated in 2010 is 10 years old this week. Had it been a child, it would now have been in middle primary school reciting poems and memorising mathematical tables at home, as it waits for the Education minister to negotiate with corona for when schools can reopen.

Kenyans will forever be grateful to the gallant sons and daughters who walked on thorny political ground and endured protracted labour pains to deliver a document that promised to take us to Canaan. It was understandable when Kenyans greeted the promulgation of the Constitution with unanimous excitement, because it promised us many good things that we previously would only see on TV.

We now know that the Constitution might have come with renewed hope, but the people entrusted with taking us to Canaan are stuck on the banks of River Jordan waiting for the crocodiles to finish their Zoom meeting. Many things are still the way.

Night burglars

The police might have changed their uniform to look cooler than night burglars, but they still break into people’s homes without court orders and threaten their guard dogs with teargas if they don’t stop barking at the intrusion.

The Constitution also made it clear that every Kenyan has a right to the highest attainable standards of health, which includes the right to quality healthcare. Kenyans left Uhuru Park knowing that the government was going to prioritise disease prevention and health promotion going forward.

Urban slums prone to waterborne diseases would get their sewerage system divorced from water supply lines; community health workers watching over patients under home-based care would get smiley face masks and hardship allowance, and the Constitution was going to ensure Kenyans only eat healthy food.

But we still have countless Kenyans who have had their health compromised for ingesting food not even fit for animal consumption. Many have died in the hands of charlatans running backwater clinics with names that cannot be found in the Book of Life.

Those responsible for ensuring that Kenyans do not receive substandard healthcare have been smiling to the bank every month, because they are lucky we are too poor to afford bringing this to their attention.

Critical care services

The Constitution also assured us that every Kenyan has a right to emergency healthcare, and those receiving patients in critical condition should first seek to stabilise them before asking for their bank details.

We know that many patients have been turned away from critical care services because their bank accounts have church mice sleeping inside, and no hospital would want to wake up rodents from their sleep for fear of being the hot spot for the Bubonic plague.

You would have expected relatives of those who have died from being denied emergency healthcare to sue the government, but they would still need money to hire a lawyer since every professional is refusing to be paid in exposure.

The law also made it clear that every Kenyan child has the right to free and compulsory basic education. Which means that no child should be denied a chance to report to a public school even if they used bus fare to buy food.

We all know that on the ground things have been different. Free primary school is only free on paper, as parents have been forced to dig into their shallow pockets to buy school uniform, pay teachers not on government payroll, and even buy school buses they will never get to ride on.

The Kenya Association of Parents has been underwriting government mediocrity for 10 years now, it is time they registered as an insurance company.