Kenya: Krc Releases Cargo Charges for Mombasa-Nanyuki Line

[Nation] The Kenya Railways Corporation has come up with freight rates as it prepares to begin operations on the revamped railway line to Nanyuki town.According to the corporation, cargo transporters will pay Sh4,720 per tonne from Mombasa to Nanyuki while cargo from Athi-river to Sagana will incur a fee of Sh846 per tonne.For the down direction, general cargoes from Nanyuki to Nairobi will be charged Sh730 per tonne whereas those from Sagana to Nairobi will be charged a fee of Sh400 per tonne.For fuel products, on

