Kenya: Our Athletes Have a Lot to Learn From Goalie Oyemba

For the past five and a half months that Covid-19 has been with us, we have been treated to stories of human resilience in the face of a disease that scientists are yet to even make head and tail of.

Sometimes, adversity brings out the best in us. In sports, the pandemic has revealed our underlying strengths.

Since March 12 when Kenya reported her first confirmed case of Covid-19, athletes the world over have shown the ability to adapt to new lifestyles by adopting new training regimes. They have adapted to loss of income and in some cases livelihoods by turning their hobbies into careers.

The story of Harambee Stars and former Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Jeff Oyemba is an uplifting one. He was the first choice goalkeeper for the Kenyan Premier League club until early this year the contract was terminated his contract through mutual consent.

In February, he was on the verge of signing for Tusker FC but that opportunity went up in smoke when the government suspended all local sports activities indefinitely when Covid-19 struck, rendering the 27-year-old jobless.

Life threw lemons at him but instead of crumbling down in despair, he immediately went about making lemonade. Now a full-time chef who makes 200 packets of cakes daily at his house in Komarock Estate in Nairobi.

“I’ve undergone some professional training on how to cook. My wife also is a chef and currently is employed in a supermarket,” Oyemba proudly says.

Like the Biblical good soil in the Parable of the Sower (Matthew 13: 1-23) upon which the seed fell, growing and yielding 30, 60, or 100-fold, Oyemba has provided a fertile ground for his hidden skills to flourish.

Faced with seemingly easier choices to make in life such as managing stardom and investing one’s income to guarantee a comfortable life once the active years are gone, others have fared worse.

The story of Daniel Adongo, who took the rugby world by storm while playing for the national rugby team in the 2015 Rugby World Cup qualifiers, exemplifies the latter case.

After signing a two-year contract with American National Football League team Indiana Colts Franchise in 2015 to become the first Kenyan to play in the world-famous National Football League in the USA on a Sh2.9 million salary, he failed to handle fame that came with playing at the top and was suspended by his club in December the same year after his club got a complaint of possible domestic violence.

Frustration then set in, and his life degenerated further. The memory his fans have of him are those of a pot-smoking man with overgrown beard mumbling unintelligible words.

A similar fate befell former Kenyan international cricket star Maurice Odumbe who fell from grace to grass after being banned by the International Cricket Council following claims of match-fixing.

But such case are not unique to Kenya. Former England international Paul Gascoigne is remembered for many things. As a fleet-footed 23-year-old, the midfielder captured the world’s attention as England’s youngest player at 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Gascoigne, nick-named ‘Gazza’, is described by many as the most naturally talented English footballer of his generation.

His decorated football career (he played club football for Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough, Everton and Burnley) was also blighted by many missteps on the pitch and off it.

In retirement, his life was dominated by severe mental and emotional problems, particularly alcoholism.

Dogged by accusations of sexual assault, his marriage ended in 1998 following incidents of domestic violence.

He has been in and out of rehab. In 2018, his place in the Scottish Football Hall of Fame was withdrawn amid “concerns” over his health.

Like Oyemba, our athletes should stay away from negative influences and make the most of their abilities when face difficult situations.