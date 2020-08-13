News From Africa

Kenya: Rent Prices in Nairobi Drop

By
0
Post Views: Visits 58

[Capital FM] Nairobi — Rent prices in Nairobi dropped in the second quarter of 2020, new data has revealed.

Again Magu writes Salami’s Panel, criticises secret proceedings, faults processes

Previous article

Lagos sensitises religious leaders on safety

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa