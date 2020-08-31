Kenya: Ruto, Odinga Spar Over Graft War

As the war on corruption escalates, Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga have found themselves in uncomfortable positions.

Dr Ruto has taken on the government following reports that connected individuals benefited from money meant for coronavirus patients.

Mr Odinga, on the other hand, fended off accusations levelled at his allies and Handshake partner President Uhuru Kenyatta, drawing criticism that he has abdicated his oversight duties.

Early in the week, Mr Odinga asked for a special audit of the Covid-19 funds use as Kenyans demanded that heads roll.

During his address to the nation on Wednesday, President Kenyatta said corruption needs to be tackled if the country is to realise economic growth.

Dr Ruto, who has been on the receiving end of corruption allegations, has now turned the heat on Mr Odinga over the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) scandal, accusing him of speaking from both sides of the mouth.

Fighting corruption

Yet during an interview on Citizen TV on Thursday, Dr Ruto said institutions charged with fighting corruption should be allowed to do their work.

“They do not need ODM to do an audit. The former opposition should keep off. I’m happy they have now realised that drama and sensationalisation should not be part of investigations. It is fine they have come to that realisation,” the DP said.

ODM in turn, accused Dr Ruto of shifting goal posts on corruption.

“The position of the party…is that the government needs to conduct a thorough and urgent audit of the funds put at the disposal of State agencies, departments and ministries to fight the pandemic,” Mr Odinga said.

Dr Ruto’s position appears to be contradictory. He criticised the same State agencies, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in March.

Tool for convenience

At one time, he took to his Twitter handle, dismissing the corruption investigations.

“The DCI has been mobilised to for political reasons to discredit and destroy my office with all manner of nonsense and to bring me down,” Dr Ruto’s tweeted as some of his allies were being investigated.

During the Thursday TV interview, he defended himself against accusations of having no stand on corruption matters.

“My position is consistent… I have been opposed from day one to criminal investigations being profiled in the media. For purposes of ensuring these investigations are credible and not politicised, they are supposed to be professional,” he said.

“Surprisingly, ODM today has joined me to say there should be no sensationalisation. Then they said I was interfering with investigations.”

Friday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna told the Saturday Nation that Dr Ruto remains the biggest enemy of State institutions charged with fighting corruption.

“He has called the DCI a political youth wing hired to kill him. He has dismissed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission as a tool for political convenience and has labelled the Director of Criminal Investigations an anti-Ruto machine,” Mr Sifuna said.

“He has consistently sought to delegitimise institutions that are crucial to justice, security and stability so as to avoid accountability.”

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali questioned the reasons Mr Odinga “has dumped Kenyans whom he claimed to speak for in the past”.

“Where are the whistle blowing credentials of Raila Odinga?” the Mumias East lawmaker asked.