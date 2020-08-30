Kenya/Tanzania: Kenyan Defender Onyango Aims to Clinch First Trophy With Simba SC

Kenyan international Joash “Berlin Wall” Onyango will be looking to win his first silverware with Tanzanian giants Simba SC in Sunday’s Community Shield match against Namungo at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

This is likely to be the first competitive match for Onyango who joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi this month on a two-year contract after terminating his contract with Gor Mahia.

The match will be a curtain raiser for Tanzania’s Vodacom Premier League 2020/21 season which kicks off next weekend.

In an earlier interview with Nation Sport, Onyango had indicated that he was at Simba SC to win titles. The defender won the Kenyan Premier League three times with Gor Mahia and was named the Most Valuable Player in the 2018/19 season.

Former K’Ogalo duo of Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere, who also turn out for Simba, are al;so likely to line up for the much-hyped tie which begins at 4pm.

As Romanian coach Sven -Andebroek’s men will be battling for silverware, their arch-rivals Yanga SC will be ending their week-long “SportPesa Wiki ya Yanga” celebrations at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Former Bandari custodian Farouk Shikalo, who joined Yanga in June last year, will be part of the celebrations which will culminate in the unveiling of new players and a friendly tie against Burundian giants Aigle Noir.

The tempo for the two events is already high with Yanga Vice Chairman Frederic Mwakalebela urging the club’s fans to turn out and fill the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Simba unveiled their new squad which beat Burundian side Vital’O 6-0 in a friendly match last Saturday.

Mwakalebela said popular bongo flava singer Juma Nature will grace the occasion whose preparations have been finalised.

The 27-time Tanzanian champions on Thursday appointed Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic as their new coach after firing former AFC Leopards coach Luc Eymael over alleged controversial remarks against Yanga fans last month.

“We have faith in Krmpotic given that he has been In charge of clubs in Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, Rwanda. Our target is to win the league and FA Cup this season. Yanga is the biggest team in Tanzania,” added Mwakeleba.

The 62-year-old Krmpotic arrived in Tanzania on Saturday and has vast experience in coaching in Africa, having handled APR of Rwanda, Zesco United (Zambia), Tout Puissant Mazembe (the Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Polokwane City in South Africa.