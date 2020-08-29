Keston Okoro reception: Delta PDP Ward exco members risk sanctions

Chairman, PDP Udu LGA, David Siloko(left) welcome Keston Okoro(right) into the PDP fold at the reception in Aladja.

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. David Siloko, has expressed displeasure over the absence of the executive members of the party from Udu Ward 10, Aladja, at the reception held in honour of Chief Liege Lord Keston Okoro, demanding written explanations from them.

Speaking at the grand reception at a public square in Aladja, Siloko condemned the action of Udu ward 10 executive members, who were allegedly protesting the return of Chief Keston Okoro to the party over what was alleged to be improper handling of the reception of the returnees.

The party Chairman noted that his council was in the business of winning more converts to the party and that all those interested in improved fortunes and electoral value of the party must jettison parochial sentiments and pettiness to embrace all returnees for improved outing in future elections.

Siloko condemned, in strong terms, the rumoured decision of the ward executive to stay away from the reception “over selfish political sentiments” when they knew quite well that the council Chairman was coming to receive the new members.

He described Chief Keston Okoro as a big catch and formidable political force who won elections to the House of Assembly on DPP platform, contested for Senate on ADC platform and has returned to build the PDP towards electoral victory in the future.

He urged all party faithful to give Chief Okoro the needed support so as to encourage him to work for the progress of the PDP in Udu council.

He officially handed the PDP membership card to Okoro, admitting him into the party to take his place as a leader in the ward and Udu council.

Speaking shortly after being admitted into the PDP fold, Chief Okoro thanked the party leadership for the support and warm reception, promising to change the narrative to ensure PDP won elections in 2023 and beyond.

He anchored the reason for his return to PDP on the performance of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and evidence of infrastructure revolution in Aladja and the entire Udu Local Government Area.

His word: “It is shameful, totally disgraceful that despite everything Governor Okowa has done for Aladja, no result could be produced from the community.

“In the 2019 general elections, Aladja lost all the elections as results from House of Assembly, gubernatorial, House of Representatives, Senatorial and presidential elections from ward 10 Aladja were cancelled.

“By implication, PDP did not win in Aladja in 2019. PDP won in Udu but Aladja contributed no vote to that victory.

“I am back in the party to ensure PDP win all elections in Aladja in 2023 and beyond,” Keston Okoro declared to the delight of all the guests at the ceremony.

Others who spoke at the ceremony include Peter Uviejitobor of Delta State House of Assembly; Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue, Chairman, PDP Elders and Leaders Council, Udu LGA; Chief Henry Sakpra, Commissioner, Special Duties; Chief Vincent Oyibode, Commissioner for DESOPADEC and Hon Justice Iyasere, Vice Chairman, Udu Local Government Council, among other leaders of the party in the area.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the ceremony, PDP leader and respected palace Chief from Udu Kingdom, Chief Christian Whiliki expressed delight with the outcome of the event, stressing that with the return of Keston Okoro to the party, PDP in Aladja was fully prepared for future elections as his presence was enough to give PDP an edge over other political parties.

