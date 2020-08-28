BBNaija : I May Not Have Time For You After The Show – Kiddwaya Tells Erica

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya, has warned Erica, his lover, that it is very risky loving a guy like him.

During their private conversation last night, Kiddwaya made Erica understand that he is a busy person and that he may not have time for her after the show.

According to Kiddwaya, “I just think loving a guy like me is a bit so risky.”

When Erica demanded an explanation, Kiddwaya added, “I’m all over the place.”

As the conversation went on, Erica told Kiddwaya that she would be busy too and both of them have their different lives to live.

She said the love will be based on trust, which unfortunately she doesn’t have for Kiddwaya.

“I’ll be busy too. I have my own life. You have yours. I can only love you if I trust you,” she said.

When Kiddwaya demanded to know if she trusted him, Erica simply said “No.”

“Then you don’t love me. I want you to do what you want,” Kidd said.

Erica and Kiddwaya are the most popular couple in the lockdown house and they do not hide how they feel for each other.

Just recently, Kidd Waya and Erica had a discussion in the HOH lounge and he spoke on what he would do if she decides to be with Laycon.

According to Kidd, he would not stop talking to Erica because of Laycon especially if she wants to talk to him too.

He said he is not a stubborn man and that gentlemen do not behave that way.

He said: “If our flirting stops, I’m still there for emotional support. It’s not a thing where because we are not physically having a thing anymore I then withdraw myself completely from you. That would be whack. A gentleman doesn’t do that. A gentleman is always there. A gentleman makes her feel safe and feel comfortable. So if you end up dating Laycon and still want to talk to me, I’m just saying I’m not stubborn. I’m not a stubborn guy that would be like ‘don’t talk to me again’ when you need someone to talk to and no one is there for you and I’m watching you crumble and using my jealousy and emotions to make another human being suffer.”

