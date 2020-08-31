BBNaija : Kiddwaya Seen Wearing His Shorts Under The Duvet After Spending The Night With Erica (video)

Big brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya was spotted wearing his shorts under the duvet after sleeping on the same bed with Erica last night.

Kiddwaya and Erica spent the night together as usual, after Sunday’s eviction process which saw Tolanibaj, Brighto and Wathoni leave the Big Brother House. This is also coming after Erica and Kiddwaya had a heated argument on “disrespect”.

Erica complained that he disrespects her by flirting with ladies in the house.

People are insinuating that the couple had sex last night as Kiddwaya was seen putting his shorts back on.

This is not the first time the couple would be caught on camera in such positions, and there has been good and bad times for the couple.

Recall that both housemates were caught on camera moving under the duvet with Erica giving facial expressions like she was moaning, several times these housemates have also kissed passionately and Kiddwaya has made several promises to Erica like getting her a diamond ring.

Terseer Kiddwaya (27) is self-employed and comes from Benue State. Being a Big Brother Naija season 5 Housemate has Kiddwaya anticipating a better and crazier 2020. He describes himself as confident, good looking, ambitious, a daredevil who is highly motivated. It is no surprise then that “bringing back the fun into the House” is what he won’t compromise on this season.

Ngozi “Erica” Nlewedim (26) is an actress and commercial model from London, England. Erica is the name she goes by and she returned to Lagos after studying screen acting at the Met Film School in London.

