Kidnap gang of teenagers abducts 6-yr-old boy for N1m

Four teenagers have confessed to kidnapping a six years old boy in Bauchi for one million naira ransom which they said they wanted to use to set up a business.

Leader of the gang, Abdulgaffar Adamu, a 19 year old who is a student A.D Rufai College of Education and Legal Studies Misau told Vanguard at the Bauchi Police Command, Bauchi that he and his gang members planned and kidnapped the boy after attempts to get capital from his father to establish a tailor shop failed.

Corroborating Adamu’s confession, his three accomplices, Usman Muhammed 18 years old, Faisal Musa 19 years old and Ahmad Usman Gamawa 16 years old confided in our reporter that they regret their action and would turn a new leaf if given the opportunity.

“I needed money for my tailoring business because I have good tailoring skills to make nice clothes. As you’d expect, I met my father to lend me some money but he said he didn’t have any money, so I suggested to my friends that we should abduct the son of one of our neighbours who we thought would be able to pay ransom money for his son.

“We arranged everything, even where to hide the child. Ahmad Gamawa who kept the boy in his house, lied to his mother that the child was his friend’s younger brother whose mother is admitted in a hospital, but the next day, his mother got suspicious and raised alarm in the neighborhood.

“So we couldn’t get the money anymore because the day we were to collect the one million naira ransom was the same day we were arrested. I honestly regret my action; I promise to change if given another chance,” Adamu said.

Addressing journalists earlier, the Police Commissioner, Lawan Jimeta said operatives of the Command swung into action to rescue the child unhurt after receiving a complaint on Tuesday about the kidnapped boy.

“On the 10/08/2020 at about 1300hrs, a case of kidnapping was reported to the Command Intelligence Bureau by one Alhaji Muhammed Dan’azumi ‘m’ of Jaja quarters Bauchi metro, that on 9/08/2020 at about 1630hrs unknown person(s) kidnapped his son; one Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed ‘m’ aged 6yrs of the same address to unknown destination and demanded one million naira (1,000,000.00) as ransom.

“Upon receiving the complaint on the 11/08/2020 at about 1100hrs, operatives attached to the Bureau swung in to action and rescued the victim unhurt.

“Consequently, the following suspects were arrested and have confessed to the crime: Usman Muhammed ‘m’ 18yrs of Unguwar Borno Bauchi metro, Faisal Musa ‘m’ 19yrs of Madina quarters Bauchi metro, Abdulgaffar Adamu ‘m’ 19yrs of Unguwar Borno Bauchi metro and Ahmad Usman Gamawa ‘m’ 16yrs of Unguwar Borno Bauchi metro.

“The Command has arrested a total of 32 suspects in connection with the case of kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, hard drugs dealing, culpable homicide and other heinous crime, including being in possession of locally made prohibited fire arms hereby paraded for your acknowledgement,” the Commissioner noted.

