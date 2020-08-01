Kidnappers demand N16m to release farmer in Rivers

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Kidnappers of a 60-year-old farmer, Nyieda Kpeenu, has contacted her family demanding N16milion to set her free.

Kpeenu was abducted from her house at Nweol community, Gokana Local Government Area by unidentified gunmen, who whisked her away to an unknown place.

The son of the victim, who spoke in confidence, said the kidnappers struck at about 8pm on Wednesday, seized their mother and took her away.

He said the hoodlums shot into the air many times unsettling the community before kidnapping their mother.

“They forced the house of our mother open and took her away. It was a disturbing scene. They further created tension by not calling us two days after the incident. They later contacted us and demanded N16million ransom.

“Where do we get such money from. My mother is not a politician. She is a farmer. We have reported the matter to the police, but nothing has happened. We are hoping on God and praying to him to touch their hearts so they can release our mother unconditionally,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said the matter had not been reported to his office.

He, however, promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area for confirmation.

