Kidnapping: Evans’ co-defendants have case to answer, court rules

By Adebisi Onanuga

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court on Friday declared that four co-defendants of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans have case to answer.

Justice Oshodi, in a ruling, dismissed their ‘no case submission’ application.

The co-defendants are Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba.

The judge held that there are substantial evidence, especially the confessional statements of the defendants, to warrant their trial alongside Evans.

The judge, therefore, ordered them to open their defence.

Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba had filed no-case submissions, praying the court to dismiss the charges against them by the Lagos State government.

During the trial, which commenced 2017, Evans changed counsel several times.

At resumed proceedings yesterday, Justice Oshodi asked his new counsel, Oyekunle, to sign an undertaking that he will follow the matter to conclusion, failure of which the court will be at liberty to report his chambers, Victor Okpara and Co, to the Nigeria Bar Association, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee.

Counsel to other defendants, Roger Adewole, Olanrewaju .O. Ajanaku, M.C. Izokwu and Emmanuel Ochai, respectively aligned with Oyekunle and asked the court to give them time to enter their defence.

Justice Oshodi granted their prayer and adjourned till October 16.

Evans is standing trial alongside Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba over the alleged kidnap of the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Limited, Mr Donatius Dunu.

They were arraigned on August 30, 2017 on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

According to the prosecution, they allegedly kidnapped Dunu and collected 223,000 Euros (N100m) as ransom.

