killers of Nasarawa Monarch, immigration officer arrested ― Sule

By David Odama

LAFIA — THE Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has said that the suspected kidnappers and killers of a Traditional ruler, Amos Ubere and the Immigration Officer, Salisu Usman Maku in the state have been arrested and have since made confessional statements.

The governor disclosed this Saturday while Fielding questions from journalists shortly after inspecting the progress of work at the mobile police training school in the state.

He said the killers of the traditional ruler at Odu village, Udege in Nasarawa local government were arrested by the police in the state.

It would be recalled that the traditional ruler of Idu village, Amose Ubere, Salisu Usman Maku and Sa’datu Usman Maku, nephew and niece of Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information were killed by unknown gunmen at their residents,

Salisu Usman Maku who was a Superintendent of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Nasarawa State command was killed on July 14th while the Village Head of Odu in Nasarawa LGA was killed on July 31, 2020.

According to the governor, the police in collaboration with vigilantes and native hunters have arrested the killers of the Village Head and the relations of the former Minister.

“The suspected killers are currently in the police custody and have made confusional statements thereby helping in the ongoing investigations”.

Government, the Governor said would not rest in its oars until it gets rid of criminal elements in the state

He appealed to members of the public to support the government at all levels in the state as well as the volunteers with useful information that would assist in tackling insecurity.

