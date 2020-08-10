Ibrahim Mustapha

SIR: Kaduna State government recently imposed curfew in Zango Kataf and Kauru local governments due to the escalation of tension in the affected areas. Both the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have blamed the Kaduna State government for not doing enough to arrest the situation.

There is no gainsaying that Southern Kaduna killings predated the Nasir El-Rufai administration. The crises are deeply rooted in the claim of land ownership between the predominant Christians majority and the Muslim minority tagged as “settlers”.

The inability of government to prosecute those found wanting in the cycles of killings in Southern Kaduna has aggravated tension, ignited revenge and fractured the genuine commitment to finding lasting peace in the troubled area. The state would have heaved a sigh of relief after the Zango-Kataf conflict. If we may recall, a committee of inquiry was set up to investigate the causes of the crises by Babangida military government. At the end of the committee’s assignment, some retired Generals were indicted for aiding or abetting the crises that claimed hundreds of lives. However, the Babangida military regime went ahead to pardon them. Ever since, the state continues to experience ethno-religious tension with culprits getting away with their impunity.

Although, the Kaduna State governor has promised to produce the white paper on the recommendations made by the judicial commission of inquiry and the reconciliation committees, there is the need for government to move faster, to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of these ungodly or heinous crimes. This will serve as deterrent to other trouble makers.

The media hype and concocted lies being peddled by some war merchants are making the peace effort in the area more complicated. The commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major-General Chukwumeka Okonkwo, has described the killings in Southern Kaduna as the activities of criminal elements on both sides and not ethnic cleansing as it is being claimed. The commander further said “any incident is enough to spark off crises in the area, there have been lingering disputes and animosities, banditry and cattle rustling there”. Notwithstanding the clarification by the commander, ethnics warriors are still beating the drum of war and inciting unrest.

Will the aggrieved people living in the Southern Kaduna agree to sheath their sword and live in peace? Last week Tuesday, three Fulani herdsmen were reportedly ambushed by hoodlums in Zango Kataf area. These herdsmen sustained various degrees of injuries. On Thursday, in what appeared as another reprisal attack, 32 people were gruesomely murdered by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The cycle of callous acts is condemnable and can only further deteriorate the already tense situation in the state.

Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State.

