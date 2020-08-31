Kim Kardashian advocates for ‘sensible moderate police reform’ amid ongoing nationwide BLM protests

By Glenn Garner For Dailymail.com

Kim Kardashian has found herself engulfed in an unwanted political narrative, amid her husband Kanye West‘s bizarre presidential bid.

But the SKIMS mogul appears to be doing damage control, while continuing her criminal justice advocacy.

She advocated for ‘sensible moderate police reform’ Sunday, as she took to Twitter to urge her followers to vote yes on California Senate Bill 731.

The 39-year-old wrote to her 66.5million followers: ‘Right now it’s ok if a police officer in California breaks the law while on the the job. They cannot be sued for breaking the law.’

She followed up in another tweet: ‘Please vote YES on #SB731 for sensible moderate police reform! This will just make police officers accountable if they break the law. Please we are calling for your leadership, @AssemblyDems and @Rendon63rd. #YesOnSB731’

It comes just days after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot unarmed Black man Jacob Blake four times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

Black Lives Matter protests have previously take place across the country, following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, due to police brutality.

Kim recently reached a boiling point in her marriage to Kanye West, after he divulged sensitive private details at a campaign rally last month in South Carolina.

Kanye admitted earlier this month that his last-minute presidential bid was meant to split the vote in favor of Trump, telling Forbes: ‘I’m not denying it; I just told you.’

He previously outlined his bizarre platform in an interview with the publication, in which he came out against abortion, vaccines and Black History Month.

But the Yeezy founder seemed to agree with his wife’s stance on police brutality: ‘One of my to-do lists is to end police brutality. The police are people, too. To end laws that don’t make sense.’

Kim has been working toward the bar exam, as she apprentices with the justice reform initiative #Cut50, which was explored in her recent Oxygen documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

She successfully lobbied President Donald Trump in 2018 to commute the sentence of Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, who’d already served 21 years of a life sentence.

Trump announced Friday that he gave Johnson a full pardon, as he campaigns for his reelection in November.