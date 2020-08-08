Kim Kardashian has vowed to fully support husband Kanye West’s presidential dreams, but not until 2024. The 39-year-old reality star is said to be nearing the end of the clash with 43-year-old rap star Kanye after he made the shock announcement last month that he intends to run for President in the November 2020 US […]

The post Kim Kardashian Vows To Support Kanye West In 2024 Presidential Race appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Kim Kardashian Vows To Support Kanye West In 2024 Presidential Race appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...