Kirsten Dunst wants to know ‘Why’ she is a part of Kanye West’s 2020 Vision.

Kanye West has not given up on his presidential bid, with the 43-year-old rapper uploading what appeared to be a 2020 Vision banner to his Twitter on Tuesday.

And Kirsten Dunst was more than confused when she noticed her face had made it onto the grid-like banner – clearly without her permission or knowledge. The photo of Dunst was taken by Mario Testino for a 2002 Vanity Fair profile.

‘What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it?’ wrote the 38-year-old actress in reply to West on Wednesday evening.

Just why: Kirsten Dunst was more than confused when she noticed her face had made it onto the grid-like banner for Kanye West’s 2020 Vision – clearly without her permission or knowledge; Dunst pictured in 2013

Strange: ‘he photo of Dunst (centre) was taken by Mario Testino for a 2002 Vanity Fair profile. Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour (left) is also featured in the poster

Aside from Dunst, Kanye’s 2020 Vision banner featured a slew of faces, each with visibly different background, including Vogue Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour.

Wintour’s image was also used without her knowledge, according to reports.

West, who announced he was running for president of the United States on July 4, has yet to reveal why Kirsten’s face was made a part of his 2020 Vision.

The Stronger rapper qualified to appear on Utah´s ballot this November as an unaffiliated presidential candidate, according to election officials on Monday.

It was verified by State Elections Director Justin Lee that West’s campaign gathered the necessary 1,000 signatures from registered voters required to appear on the ballot

West has so far qualified in several states including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado. His effort to get on the ballot has been challenged in Wisconsin.

Aside from his political ambitions, Kanye has been reportedly enduring an increasingly strained marriage with wife Kim Kardashian, 39.

The couple, as well as their four children, daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, one, recently returned from a two-week vacation to the Dominican Republic and a luxe camp ground in Colorado.

No answers: West, who announced he was running for president of the United States on July 4, has yet to reveal why Kirsten’s face was made a part of his 2020 Vision; Kanye pictured in 2019

Kim is currently in Los Angeles with their four children, while Kanye went back to his ranch in Wyoming because it’s ‘where he wants to live’ a source told People.

Their source claims Kim is ‘happy to be back’ in LA, saying that ‘it’s hard traveling with the kids for such a long time.’

The source adds: ‘Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work. She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming.

Trouble in paradise: Aside from his political ambitions, Kanye has been reportedly enduring an increasingly strained marriage with wife Kim Kardashian, 39; Kanye and Kim pictured in 2019

Family time: The couple, as well as their four children, daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, one, recently returned from a two-week vacation to the Dominican Republic and a luxe camp ground in Colorado

‘He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about.’

However, another source close to the couple tells DailyMail.com that they were ‘never living apart’ adding: ‘He does a lot of work in Wyoming and she works in LA. They’re focused on their family now and rarely talk politics.’

Kanye – who suffers from bi-polar disorder – caused huge controversy in July when he went on a series of Twitter rants that included accusing Kim of having an affair with rapper Meek Mill, as well as claiming they once considered having an abortion.

Making it work: ‘Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work. She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming,’ a source told People; Kim pictured on Instagram on Wednesday

Kim was then seen in tears as she held crisis talks with Kanye in Wyoming, which was the first time they had been seen together since his disastrous first campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina.

But it seems for now the pair are working through their issues despite the distance between them.

Kanye shared a video of himself with Kim at his recent his Sunday Service event in Wyoming, showing the pair kissing, which he posted to his Twitter account Wednesday.

In a video posted to his Twitter, a choir can be heard as Kim runs over to Kanye and the pair share a romantic kiss on camera.