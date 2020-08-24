Kobe Bryant Treasures Found In Storage Locker

A storage locker treasure hunter hit the jackpot after he found an abandoned unit packed with Kobe Bryant treasures according to a report by TMZ.

Just like on the show of Storage Wars, storage units are auctioned off if the owner stops paying the bills.

In this case, the locker was in Los Angeles, bidders only got a brief glimpse as to what was inside and then the auction began. The person who scored the unit won with a bid of $375.

It only took a few moments to realize the stuff inside belonged to Kobe Bryant.

In the store, he found; 35 pairs of shoes, jerseys, Lakers practice gear, a Lakers all-access badge that says, “Mamba,” tax paperwork, and the pièce de résistance, a mink coat in which there are pics of Kobe wearing the coat.

The stuff once properly authenticated is likely worth a fortune!

The buyer immediately called “Storage Wars” star Rene Nezhoda who has experience finding buyers for high-end storage treasures, and Rene bought all of the contents for $13,000.

Rene however says the items will not end up on “Storage Wars” because they’re not filming the show due to the pandemic. Instead, Rene plans on selling the items through a reputable auction house.