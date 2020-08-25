Kogi election: S’Court fixes August 31 for judgment in Wada’s appeal

By Samuel Oamen

The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed August 31st for judgment in the appeal filed by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Musa Wada challenging the victory of Yahaya Bello as governor of Kogi state.

On the 4th of July 2020, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division affirmed the victory of Yahaya Bello in the 16th of November 16, governorship election.

In a unanimous judgment, the five-member panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro had dismissed appeals for lacking in merit.