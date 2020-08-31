Kogi govt, minister mourn Attah Igala

From Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The Kogi State government has said the death of Attah Igala, Michael Ameh Oboni II, is shocking and a colossal loss to the state and Nigeria.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, announced the passage of the monarch yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital.

Fanwo said the late monarch ruled with great courage and with the fear of God during his seven-year stay on the throne.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oboni was, until his death in an Abuja hospital on August 27, the chairman of the State Council of Chiefs.

Fanwo said the late Attah was loyal to his people throughout his lifetime and used his throne to foster friendships and partnerships for his domain and for Kogi State.

“The government will continue to honour the memory of this pragmatic leader by sustaining rapid development as the bedrock of governance in Kogi State.

“His Royal Majesty, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II will be sorely missed.

“We console his family, the great Igala people and all of Kogi State on this great and irreparable loss,” the statement said.

NAN reports that the late Michael Ameh Oboni II, born in 1948 and died last Thursday morning in Abuja.

Also, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has condoled with the government and people of Kogi State, especially the Igala, on the death of Oboni II.

In a condolence letter, Aliyu described the late paramount ruler as a dedicated tutor and mentor who inspired many people.