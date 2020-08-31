Breaking : Kidnapped Victims Rescued From Hideout Around Kogi-Nasarawa Boundary

About 100 people said to be victims of kidnappers who terrorised communities around Kogi-Nasarawa boundary and travellers who passed through that area for over eight years, have been rescued by troops.

Personnel from 117 Battalion and Army Records, Lokoja Kogi state stormed the camp last week with help from local vigilance groups and cleared the area, killing one bandit who was trying to escape, a Kogi State government source said.

Over 100 persons, mostly women and children, held by the outlaws were rescued and taken to Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, it was gathered.

According to Mohammed Onogwu, the chief press secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, the camp located at Ittu is home to about 2,000 kidnappers and some Boko Haram members.

The statement read;

“Between last Saturday and Wednesday, about 100 persons, mostly women and children, were rescued and taken to Lafia, while yesterday at Achara in Tawari Ward of Kogi LGA, about 180 family members of Darusalam were captured. “One of the suspects was shot dead while attempting to escape during the military clearing operations. “The logistics support of the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, to the Nigerian Army helped in no small measure in the success recorded by men of the Nigerian Army in this latest operation. “Recall that the governor of Kogi state and chairman, security committee, Northern Governors Forum, during Eid-kabir celebrations told journalists in Okene that in days ahead, he will lead security operatives into the forest to unleash terror on criminals operating within the state.”

Commuters on the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway were said to have heaved a sigh of relief at the destruction of the Darusallam camp.

For over eight years, travelers on the Abuja-Lokoja Highway have been robbed, killed or abducted by bandits and Boko Haram elements believed to be operating from the Darusalam camp.

Like this: Like Loading...