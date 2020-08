Nollywood is once again in mourning following the demise of popular Yoruba actress Alhaja Musiliat Arikeusola popularly known as Osuntohun. The 67-year-old screen star is reported to have died in her home on Friday following a long battle with an undisclosed ailment. She is said to have passed on in her house at Ijetu area, Osogbo, […]

The post “Koto Orun” Actress Musiliat Arikeusola AKA Osuntohun Is Dead appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...